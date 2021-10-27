Korea needs to take gradual steps in energy transition: experts

South Korea needs to rethink its energy transition plan and be more realistic in making use of both nuclear power and renewable energy sources for a gradual transition, industry experts said Wednesday.



“Energy transition takes time, nearly a century. So we never have to rush. A gradual increase in the renewable energy usage is a must. That’s why we should keep the current nuclear power operation level to earn time for energy transition, with use of other options like liquefied natural gas (LNG),” said Park Ju-heon, professor of economics at Dongduk Women’s University during the energy seminar hosted by the Federation of Korea Industries on Wednesday. The FKI is a lobby body for big conglomerates.



A carbon-neutral LNG has gained attention recently for its benefits and as a tool for many advanced countries’ energy transition to tackle emissions. Often dubbed as the cleanest fossil fuel, LNG produces lower carbon emissions. When regasified, natural gas can be also used as fuel for electricity generation.





Park Ju-heon, professor of economics at Dongduk Women’s University, speaks during the energy seminar hosted by the Federation of Korea Industries on Wednesday. (FKI)