Entertainment

K-pop stars set to perform at 'World K-pop Concert' next month

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 15:20       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 15:20

The poster of
The poster of "The K-Culture Festival - 2021 World K-pop Concert" (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
A two-day Korean culture festival will bring together K-pop acts like NCT Dream and aespa next month to provide comfort to people around the world who are exhausted from COVID-19, the culture ministry said Wednesday.

"The K-Culture Festival - 2021 World K-pop Concert" will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, northwest of Seoul, on Nov. 13-14, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event is aimed at comforting Korean Wave fans and delivering a message of hope to overcome the pandemic, the ministry said.

The World K-pop Concert is the main event of the festival, featuring K-pop stars like NCT Dream, aespa, ITZY and Pentagon, and kicking off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.

At the same time, various cultural programs will take place to inform people about Korean food, beauty and fashion, along with interactive talk sessions between K-pop artists and fans.

The ministry said it is planning to hold the festival in person, with some 2,000 visitors, but the number of the audience could change in accordance with eased distancing rules starting next month. (Yonhap)

 

