 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Violinist Chung Nu-rie wins 2nd prize at Paganini Competition

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 15:19       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 15:20
Violinist Chung Nu-rie plays the violin during the finals of the 56th International Violin Competition Premio Paganini. (Premio Paganini)
Violinist Chung Nu-rie plays the violin during the finals of the 56th International Violin Competition Premio Paganini. (Premio Paganini)
Violinist Chung Nu-rie, 16, came in second place at the 56th International Violin Competition Premio Paganini.

According to the Korea National University of Arts on Wednesday, Chung won second prize at the latest Paganini Competition held in Genoa, Italy. He also won two other special prizes, including one for the youngest finalist and one for the best performance of a contemporary piece in the semifinal round.

The competition, founded in 1954 and named after the legendary Italian violinist and composer Niccolo Paganini (1782-1840), is a prestigious event for young violinists, along with the International Queen Elisabeth Competition held in Belgium. Violinists aged 15 to 31 are eligible to participate.

This year Giuseppe Gibboni from Italy won the top prize, while Ava Bahari of Sweden and Lara Boschklor of Germany shared the third prize.

The competition is well regarded in South Korea since violinist Yang In-mo rose to fame after winning in 2015 at the age of 19, also taking home the two special prizes that Chung won this year.

Chung has been studying with violinist Kim Nam-yoon at the Korean National Institute for the Gifted in Arts since 2014.

He won the Il Piccolo Violin Magico in Italy in 2016 and the 2016 Euroasia Young Violin Competition in Japan.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114