Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q3 net profit up 47.3% to W353.5b

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 353.5 billion won ($302 million), up 47.3 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 457.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 307.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 20.6 percent to 2.68 trillion won.



The operating profit was 5.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)