[Advertising Awards] SK Innovation’s ‘ESG’ campaign embeds future vision

SK Innovation’s “SK Innovation Going ESG” advertisement (SK Innovation)



MARKETING AWARDS / GOLD PRIZE

SK INNOVATION



By Lim Su-kil

Head of SK Innovation Value Creation Center



SK Innovation pursues the “Green Balance 2030” initiative to seek growth through an eco-friendly business management strategy. We would like to express our gratitude to all who supported the public relations campaign “SK Innovation Going ESG.”



As the ESG paradigm is becoming mainstream across the globe, a company that neglects environmental issues, hesitates to walk together with society and has unclear governance, is unlikely to survive in the future. It is understandable when the experts insist the ESG paradigm has become a matter of survival rather than a matter of choice.



Recognizing its importance, ESG was the theme of SK Innovation’s corporate PR campaign this year. This represents the next step of the company’s previous campaigns -- “Innovation is in our Nature” in 2019 and “It’s time to Act!” in 2020.



Widely recognized for launching unique ways in promoting corporate PR campaigns, SK Innovation suggests examples of ESG management.



The company defined ESG in three original ways -- “Every Solution with Goodness,” “Every Service with Goodness” and “Every Society with Goodness” -- to send the message of building a new identity, “New SK Innovation,” with ESG business management.



“Every Solution with Goodness” shows SK Innovation’s pursuit of ESG management for a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions, reusing used batteries and converting gas stations into green platforms.



“Every Service with Goodness” represents the green business-oriented change such as recycling plastics to produce oil, making low viscosity and renewable lubricant oil and producing batteries and materials for electric vehicles.



Lastly, “Every Society with Goodness” introduces the company’s social responsibility initiatives such as “Sharing 1 percent Happiness Fund,” “Mangrove Reforestation Project” and “Supporting eco-friendly social ventures.”





