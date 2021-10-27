 Back To Top
National

Cabinet approves greenhouse gas reduction target

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 11:50       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 11:50

(123rf)
(123rf)
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the government's pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The pledge, which was passed at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, represents a significant raise in the country's previous greenhouse gas reduction target of 26.3 percent.

President Moon Jae-in plans to introduce the country's vision globally in person at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, called COP 26, scheduled to open Sunday in Glasgow, Britain.

To achieve the country's 2050 net-zero emissions goal, a presidential committee proposed revised road maps in two scenarios, both of them calling for the end of coal use in power generation.

By sector, the country seeks to cut GHG emissions in the power supply sector by 44.4 percent from 269.6 million tons in 2018 to 149.9 million tons in 2030. In the industrial category, it aims to reduce GHG emissions from 260.5 million tons in 2018 to 222.6 million tons in 2030. (Yonhap)

