Military reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military reported two additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,019, the defense ministry said.An officer of the Joint Chiefs of Staff based in Seoul tested positive after a family member was infected.An Army officer stationed in Yangju, north of Seoul, also tested positive after a virus case was reported at the base.Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,963, or 97 percent, have been fully cured, with 56 still under treatment. (Yonhap)