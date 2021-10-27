[News Focus] Outstanding mortgages may top 1,000 trillion won in 2022

President Moon Jae-in is seen on TV at a real estate agency in Seoul on Jan. 18, when he unveiled yearly policy directions in a press conference. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- There is a possibility that the outstanding mortgages in the nation will surpass 1,000 trillion won ($856 billion) for the first time as early as in the first half of next year, given the current growth pace.



The outstanding mortgage loans -- issued to households for home purchase by financial services firms or state-run agencies -- reached the record-high of 948 trillion won as of June, according to the Bank of Korea and Statistics Korea.



This was a 27 percent, or 207 trillion won, increase under the Moon Jae-in administration, compared to 741 trillion won as of June 2017. The Moon government took office in May 2017.



The pace has accelerated recently as the figure surged by 75 trillion won from June 2020 to June 2021. The growth was 52 trillion won from June 2019-June 2020, and 34 trillion won from June 2018-June 2019.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)