 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung to quickly finalize US fab investment: vice chairman

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2021 - 17:08       Updated : Oct 26, 2021 - 17:08

Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman & CEO of Samsung's device solutions division, and chairman of Korea Electronics Assocation, speaks at the KES 2021 event held at COEX in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman & CEO of Samsung's device solutions division, and chairman of Korea Electronics Assocation, speaks at the KES 2021 event held at COEX in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. will quickly decide on a foundry investment in the United States, a senior executive said Tuesday, as the South Korean tech giant seeks to become the world's No. 1 player in the logic chip and foundry sectors.

Samsung Electronics, the world's No. 2 foundry firm behind Taiwan's TSMC, announced in May that it will build a $17 billion fab in the US

Samsung's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong is widely speculated to visit the US, possibly next month, to finalize the site, with the city of Taylor, Texas, emerging as the strongest candidate. Other candidates include Arizona, New York, and Austin, Texas.

Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman & CEO of Samsung's device solutions division, said it takes time for the company to review all the factors such as "infrastructure, site, personnel and state incentives," and make a final decision.

"We are trying to make a decision as soon as possible," Kim told reporters on the sidelines of the Korea Electronics Show 2021, which is under way at an exhibition center in southern Seoul.

He made the comments when asked whether Samsung will make investment within this year. He did not elaborate.

Separately, Kim said the company has been "calmly" preparing answers to a recent request by the US Department of Commerce about its semiconductor business.

The US has asked global chipmakers, including Samsung, to share information on inventories and demanded other details by Nov. 8 to "help improve trust and transparency within the supply chain." The request spawned concerns about the leak of chipmakers' major trade secrets. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114