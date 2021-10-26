[KH Biz Forum] New business opportunity in metaverse imminent: SKT VP

The contactless trend in the COVID-19 era and development of digital technologies have accelerated the advent of the metaverse, opening up a new market with limitless business opportunities.



People will spend more time in three-dimensional virtual spaces than they do on the two-dimensional internet, said Jeon Jin-soo, vice president of SK Telecom who is leading the firm’s venture into the metaverse world.





SK Telecom Vice President Jeon Jin-soo speaks during The Korea Herald’s annual business forum at the Shilla Seoul on Tuesday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)