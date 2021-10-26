tvN reveals star-studded lineup for ‘Jirisan’ soundtrack

This image shows artists participating in the soundtrack of “Jirisan” (Astory and Most Contents)
K-pop boy band BTS’ Jin and Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation are some of the well-known singers who will be featured in the soundtrack of “Jirisan,” tvN’s latest Saturday-Sunday drama series.
The final star-studded lineup for the soundtrack announced by the drama production firms, Astory and Most Contents, also includes Yi Sung-yol, Kim Jong-wan of Nell, Gaho, Paul Kim, Jukjae, Kim Feel, Rothy and 03ohn.
The artists are widely recognized for their megahit songs from other popular Korean dramas.
The music and the soundtrack of “Jirisan” are directed by the drama director, Lee Eung-bok, and music director Gaemi. The two have worked together on a number of projects, including Netflix’s “Sweet Home” and KBS’ “Descendants of the Sun.”
Mystery thriller “Jirisan” is considered tvN’s most anticipated drama of the year, starring top Korean actors, including Jun Ji-hyun, or Gianna Jun, and Ju Ji-hoon.
The 16-part series kicked off on Saturday and Kim Feel’s “Destiny,” the first soundtrack of “Jirisan,” was released at 6 p.m. Sunday on music streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie Music and Bugs.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)