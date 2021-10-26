Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,017, the defense ministry said.



A Navy officer and a draftee stationed in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive after a virus case was reported at their base, according to the ministry.



An officer of a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry in Nonsan, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive after a family member was infected.



An Air Force officer and two Army draftees were also among the newly added cases.



Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,956, or 97 percent, have been fully cured, with 61 still under treatment.