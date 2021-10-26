N. Korea reports no coronavirus case: WHO

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (Reuters)

North Korea has conducted coronavirus tests on around 42,000 people but found no infections, a World Health Organization (WHO) report showed Tuesday.



A total of 678 North Koreans underwent testing for the virus from Oct. 8-14, but all were found negative, according to the WHO's COVID-19 weekly situation report



Of the newly tested North Koreans, 113 people had flu-like illness or acute respiratory infections, while the rest were healthcare workers, it said.



The latest testing brings the total number of tested North Koreans to 42,773.



North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus free, while taking a set of anti-virus measures, including strict border controls. (Yonhap)