US enhances restrictions on unvaccinated visitors

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at the White House in Washington. (AFP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The United States is strengthening restrictions for all inbound travelers, including US citizens who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said Monday.



Starting from Nov. 8, all non-US citizens and non-immigrant visitors from outside of the country will be required to provide a proof of vaccination before heading for the US, according a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden.



Those fully vaccinated, regardless of their citizenship, will continue to be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken less than three days prior to their departure for the US.



US citizens and legal residents who are not fully vaccinated will still be allowed to enter the country, but they will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test that was taken less than one day prior to their departure for the US.



The White House said the move is aimed at protecting the US population from COVID-19, as well as curbing the spread of the potentially deadly new coronavirus.



"It is the policy of my administration to implement science-based public health measures, across all areas of the Federal Government, to prevent further introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 into and throughout the United States, including from international air travelers," said the proclamation released by the White House.



Still, the move also comes amid US government efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated.



The US' full vaccination rate is said to be standing at just above 56 percent, despite breaching the 50 percent threshold months ago.



Many believe as much as 40 percent of total US population are still hesitant to get vaccinated, if not flatly refusing to do so, for many reasons, including political and religious beliefs. (Yonhap)