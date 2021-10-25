Pianist Paik Kun-Woo files claim for damages against MBC

Yoon Jeong-hee (Yonhap)
South Korean pianist Paik Kun-Woo filed a claim for damages on Monday against the MBC investigative journalism program "PD Note," which raised suspicions that he had neglected his wife, actress Yoon Jeong-hee.
In a statement released by Paik, he said the contents of the“PD Note” episode titled “The missing actress, two faces of adult guardian,” which aired last month were false. He claimed the reputations of both him and his daughter Paik Jin-hee were significantly damaged and they suffered from psychological pain.
He said he has filed a request for a correction report and compensation for damages with the Media Arbitration Committee against MBC (1.1 billion won ($940,159) for Paik and 100 million won for his daughter).
The episode of “PD Note, which aired on Sept. 7, covered actress Yoon’s current situation, addressing the realities of the adult guardianship system.
Yoon was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2017 and continued her fight against the disease while living with her husband” in Paris, France. Her daughter lives in the same neighborhood.
However, controversy arose in February when Yoon’s younger brother claimed that she was being left alone and neglected in France.
