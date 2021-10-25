 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

Seoul to host int'l Olympic meeting in 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 25, 2021 - 19:56       Updated : Oct 25, 2021 - 19:56
KSOC President Lee Kee-heung and President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (Yonhap)
KSOC President Lee Kee-heung and President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (Yonhap)


South Korea will host a meeting of over 200 national Olympic committees in 2022, one year after losing the event to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced Monday that Seoul will host the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) on Oct. 19 and 20 in 2022.

The KSOC added it won the right to bring the event home during the 25th General Assembly in Greece this week.

Seoul had been chosen as host of the 25th ANOC General Assembly for Nov. 25 and 26 in 2020. It was postponed to October 2021 amid the raging global pandemic and was later relocated to Greece.

South Korea previously hosted the fifth ANOC meeting in 1986 and then the 15th edition in 2006.

The ANOC General Assembly is a gathering of 206 national Olympic committees, with over 1,000 sports officials, including key members of the International Olympic Committee, in attendance.

Before the 2021 General Assembly was moved to Greece, KSOC President Lee Kee-heung had discussed organizing a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, along with international sports leaders, in the Demilitarized Zone during the ANOC meeting to promote peace and reconciliation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114