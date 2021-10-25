 Back To Top
Kazakh Deputy PM hold talks on joint economic projects with Korea

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct 25, 2021 - 20:14       Updated : Oct 25, 2021 - 20:18
Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar addresses a roundtable supported by Korea Health Industry Development Institute on Thursday in Seoul.
Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar addresses a roundtable supported by Korea Health Industry Development Institute on Thursday in Seoul.

Kazakhstan and South Korea are seeking ways to deepen economic ties, with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar holding a series of meetings on Thursday during his official visit to Korea.

Sklyar’s visit is in line with the framework implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to Korea in August.

Sklyar was in Seoul to hold negotiations with South Korean Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook, KITA executive vice chairman Lee Kwang-soo, Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources President Kim Kwang-eun and Korea Health Industry Development Institute President Kwon Soon-man.

Sklyar also met with local industry leaders – including heads of Samsung Electronics, Kia Motors, Youngsan, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Simpac, LS Mtron, Celltrion and Seegene Medical Foundation – and agreed to intensify cooperation on energy, mining and metallurgical complex, medicine and healthcare sectors, according to Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul.

Specific projects were discussed in the fields of electronic and mining industries, energy, medicine, automobile production, medical devices and medicines, an embassy official told the Korea Herald in an emailed statement.

According to Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul, Korea Health Industry Development Institute supported a roundtable with the participation of 20 major Korean companies operating in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The Kazakhstan government earlier established a special working group to facilitate Korean investors and promote economic cooperation on instructions of the President Tokayev.

The working group is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Sklyar.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
