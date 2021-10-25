 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] 3 in 4 Koreans support shift to ‘living with COVID-19’: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 26, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Oct 26, 2021 - 10:06
Three-quarters of South Koreans agree with the need to shift to the “living with COVID-19” scheme, according to a recent poll, as the government is moving to phase out coronavirus restrictions under the new policy next month.

According to the survey conducted early this month with 1,083 people aged 19 to 69, 76.5 percent expressed support for the government‘s planned transition to coexistence with the coronavirus.

In a similar poll carried out in August, only 56.9 percent were in favor of the switch to a “living with COVID-19” policy.

The government has said it will seek a step-by-step recovery of daily life from November by shifting its focus to the management of the number of critically ill patients and deaths. (Yonhap)

By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
