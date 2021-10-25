[Today’s K-pop] Enhyphen enters Billboard at No. 11

(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhyphen arrived on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 11 with its first full-length album “Dimension: Dilemma,” the publication tweeted on Sunday, US time.



The album was released on Oct. 12 and for the second time in its less-than-a-year-long career, the boy band found itself on the chart. The group’s second EP “Border: Carnival” from April debuted at No. 18 on the chart.



In Japan, the LP topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album charts as well as weekly total album ranking tally last week. It sold more than 120,000 copies in Japan. In total, the LP sold 810,000 units in the first week of sales.



In the meantime, the band picked up three trophies from television music chart programs with the LP’s title track “Tamed-Dashed.” It seeks to gain further momentum with next song “Upper Side Dreamin,’” which the group will be performing on television next week.



Enhyphen will also host a standalone live show “Enhyphen Now: Dreamin’” on Oct. 30.



NCT127’s 3rd LP repack sells over million in preorders





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT127 sold over a million copies of “Favorite,” a repackage of its third full album, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday.



The repackaged album goes on sale today but garnered preorders for more than 1.06 million units already. It adds three new songs -- “Favorite (Vampire),” “Love On The Floor” and “Pilot” -- to the original 11 tracks.



The LP came out on Sept. 17, peaked at No. 3 on Billboard 200, the highest for a K-pop album so far, and has remained on the chart for four weeks in a row. It sold more than 2 million copies in the first week of sales.



The bandmates gave fans some hints of the upcoming track from the album. Haechan and Jungwoo picked the whistling from the intro part as their favorite while Doyoung said that he is overwhelmed by emotions when he listens to the harmonized vocals in the chorus. The whole group dressed up in uniform-like suits in the music video also is worth watching out for, added Taeyong.



Fans from 197 countries tune into BTS’ digital concert





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS’ online concert “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” drew an audience made up of fans from 197 countries, announced label Big Hit Music on Monday.



The total number of viewers, however, was not revealed.



“You don’t need someone’s permission [to dance.] Dance with us,” said the band before the final song, “Permission To Dance,” at the live show on Sunday. The septet filled 150 minutes with 24 songs, starting with “ON.” The artists were set free from a “jail” as dancers broke the lock with hammers.



The concert was originally planned as an offline event but changes were made due to the pandemic. The musicians will fly to Los Angeles next month, though, and kick off its US tour. The four-day live performances will be in-person although the last performance, on Dec. 2, will be livestreamed as well.



Victon to mark 5th anniversary with fan song





(Credit: PlayM Entertainment)