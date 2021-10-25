Non-verbal show ‘Nanta’ to return after more than 20 months

Poster image of “Nanta” (PMC Production)

Popular nonverbal show “Nanta” is scheduled to run at Myeongdong Theater, one of four “Nanta” theaters in the country, in Myeong-dong, central Seoul from Dec. 2 to 31, according to the production company, PMC Production.



“Nanta,” which premiered in 1997, is one of the most popular performing arts shows in Korea for its unique storyline of comedy and drama in the kitchen. The constant striking, drumming and dancing in “Nanta” have made it a must-see performance for foreign tourists.



While many cultural performances were rescheduled or continued to go onstage while complying with strict social distancing guidelines after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, “Nanta” closed its theaters in March last year.



“Because our performances mainly target tourists from overseas, we did not attempt to stay open, especially those in Seoul. However, though the number of performances has decreased compared to the pre-pandemic times, the shows on Jeju Island restarted in April this year,” a PMC Production official said in a phone call Monday.



As South Korea has loosened its distancing guidelines and plans to lift most pandemic restrictions under the “living with COVID-19” scheme, stage performances, including “Nanta,” are now planning to reopen.



“The demand for concerts, musicals and other cultural festivals are definitely rising in the year-end period. Along with the growing number of vaccinated people, we decided to prepare for our performances to begin in December,” the official added.





“Nanta” actors perform during a tour of Taiwan in 2019. (PMC Production)