Gyeonggi gov. begins presidential race in earnest as pressure grows







Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung holds a news conference at the provincial government office in Suwon on Oct. 25 to announce his resignation from the gubernatorial post in order to start his presidential bid in earnest. (Yonhap/Pool photo)

Democratic Party of Korea presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday announced his resignation as Gyeonggi Province governor, starting his presidential bid in earnest as the opposition party ratcheted up their demand for an independent counsel investigation into the ongoing land development corruption scandal.



Lee said he stepped down from the Gyeonggi Province governor with eight months left in his term, which will be effective Tuesday morning.



“I feel burdened with a heavy sense of responsibility, but I promise to fulfill my calling,” Lee said during a televised news conference held at the Gyeonggi provincial government office in Suwon, south of Seoul.



Lee is expected to register as a preliminary presidential candidate on Tuesday. The candidate is also reportedly scheduled to have a symbolic meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as early as Wednesday before Moon’s nine-day trip to Europe which starts on Thursday.



But there appears to be a bumpy road ahead for his full-scale election campaign as the Democratic Party was hit hard by an internal feud over the primary election results.



The resignation announcement notably came one day after candidate Lee’s meeting with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who initially lodged a complaint about the election outcomes and later conceded defeat.



Lee Jae-myung struggled to garner united and widespread support from the Democratic Party and its stalwart supporters and establish an integrated team.



The two Lees shared the view to work together for the presidential race during Sunday’s high-profile meeting, in what appears to be emblematic of the party‘s unity.



Lee Nak-yon, who has accepted to serve as a standing adviser of the election polling committee, publicly pledged to lend support for the party’s victory in the upcoming presidential election.



Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party has ramped up the political offensive against Lee Jae-myung, despite his attempt to openly dispel public suspicion about the high-profile land development corruption scandal and his direct responsibility and involvement during the parliamentary audits held last week.



At a supreme council meeting, the leadership of the People Power Party on Monday reiterated that it is imperative to immediately launch an independent counsel investigation into the corruption scandal.



In line with their efforts, the conservative party also unveiled its plan to establish a special committee to probe the misconduct allegations surrounding the urban development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.



Chairman Lee Jun-seok elucidated that the party would restructure and expand the original task force on the issue, which kicked off in mid-September, so as to prepare for the presidential election more aggressively.



Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the People Power Party‘s floor leader, conspicuously urged his counterpart Yun Ho-jung of the Democratic Party to accept his request to have a one-on-one meeting to discuss the special probe.



But the leadership of the Democratic Party has dismissed the growing calls for the independent counsel investigation.



Rep. Song Young-gil, the party’s chairman, said the real estate development scandal was sufficiently probed at the parliamentary audits in his interview with local cable TV network JTBC aired on Sunday.



Song said it is “structurally impossible” to conduct an independent investigation on Lee Jae-myung even if Lee decides to accept the request.



By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)