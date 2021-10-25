USFK reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

A military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)

Nine additional people affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for COVID-19, the US military's infection tally showed Monday.



Among the new cases counted from Oct. 15 to 21 were four American troops working at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.



The remaining individuals were four family members and a civilian contract worker, according to the USFK.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,566 from the previous tally.



More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said. (Yonhap)