Mercedes-Benz seeks to grow together with community

As part of efforts to grow together with the local community, Mercedes-Benz Korea has continued to invest in research and development, training automotive experts and supporting startups, in addition to expanding its network of service centers.
The German automaker runs 60 official showrooms, 75 service centers, four of which opened this year, with more than 1,250 work bays, the largest network for an import car brand in Korea.
Mercedes-Benz opened its training academy in Korea in 2015, its third such facility after Germany and France, where curricula on passenger and commercial vehicle technologies as well as sales is provided.
About 20 in-house trainers at the academy offer programs on automotive mechatronics, sales, and maintenance for up to 12,000 trainees a year, the company said.
It also offers a web-based learning system and an online system where trainees can manage their history of work and education.
As for the Mercedes-Benz R&D Korea Center, which opened in 2014 as the carmaker’s Asian hub to develop future cars, its office size and research personnel more than doubled in 2018.
The company is also hosting a “Startup Autobahn,” a platform to select and support startups with innovative ideas and technology, for the second time this year.
Over 100 local startups signed up for the Startup Autobahn last year, and five finalists were provided with 100-day training on business knowhow in investor relations, public relations and marketing in addition to customized solutions, specialized mentoring and chances to attract investment through venture capital.
Mercedes-Benz Korea said it will double the number of beneficiaries this year.
