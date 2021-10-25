 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Korea Shipbuilding grabs W383b order for 4 chemical carriers

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 25, 2021 - 13:10       Updated : Oct 25, 2021 - 13:10
A LNG-propelled container carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in September 2020 operates during a sea trial, in this photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Monday. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
A LNG-propelled container carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in September 2020 operates during a sea trial, in this photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Monday. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has obtained a 383 billion-won ($325 million) deal to build four LNG-propelled petrochemical carriers.

The 4,000-ton vessels to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a subsidiary of KSOE, will be delivered to a shipper in the Middle East by the first half of 2024, the company said in an emailed statement.

KSOE said it has bagged 60 percent of the global orders for 61 LNG-powered petrochemicals so far this year.

"As demand for eco-friendly ships has been further growing, inquiries about ships propelled by eco-friendly fuels has been continuing in recent months," KSOE said in the statement.

KSOE has already topped its annual order target of $14.9 billion, excluding the latest order.

KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., operates three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114