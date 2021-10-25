Posco Q3 net profit up 415.7% to W2.63tr

Posco’s headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul. (Yonhap)

POSCO on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 2.63 trillion won ($2.2 billion), up 415.7 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.12 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 670 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 44.7 percent to 20.64 trillion won.



The operating profit was 9.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)