Samsung Heavy bags W971b order for 4 LNG carriers

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Monday, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 971.3 billion-won ($825.2 million) deal to construct four LNG carriers.



Under the deal with a shipper in Bermuda, Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessels by December 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The price per LNG carrier in the latest deal came to $206 million, the highest since 2015, Samsung Heavy Industries said.



With the latest deal, the shipbuilder has won orders worth $11.2 billion so far this year, already surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion. (Yonhap)