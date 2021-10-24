Coast Guard seizes Chinese boat for fishing in S. Korea's EEZ without permit

This photo, released Sunday, by South Korea's Coast Guard, shows a Chinese boat seized by Coast Guard officials for fishing without a permit in the country's exclusive economic zone a day earlier. (South Korean Coast Guard)

JEJU -- South Korea's Coast Guard has seized a Chinese boat for fishing without a permit in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the southern resort island of Jeju, its officials said Sunday.



The 272-ton vessel carrying 11 crew members is suspected of conducting fishing activities in waters 116 kilometers south of the city of Seogwipo on the island at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday without any authorization.



The vessel is also alleged to have attempted to flee despite the Coast Guard's repeated calls to stop moving.



The Coast Guard plans to investigate the vessel's captain and other shipmates after they take COVID-19 tests, officials said. (Yonhap)