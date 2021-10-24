[News Focus] Foreign-owned land in Korea increases 32% since 2011

A view shows an apartment complex in Jamsil-dong, Seoul on Oct. 11. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Land owned by foreigners in South Korea has reached an all-time high in terms of combined size, amid their active purchases of apartments or sites for business, such as manufacturing and leisure facilities, government data showed.



According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, foreigners owned 253.3 million square meters of land as of December 2020, which is the latest figure available. Though this accounts for less than 0.3 percent of the nation’s entire territory, the growth pace over the past decade is drawing wide attention.



The 2020 figure indicates an 8.1 percent increase under the incumbent administration, given the figure stood at 234.1 million square meters as of June 2017. The Moon Jae-in government took office in May 2017.



Foreigners had already been active buyers during previous administrations. Their land-owning in terms of size grew 32.9 percent in less than a decade, from 190.5 million square meters of land at the end of 2011.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)