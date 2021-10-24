 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea's seaport cargo up 8.1% in Q3 amid global rebound

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 24, 2021 - 11:04       Updated : Oct 24, 2021 - 11:04

This file photo shows ships carrying containers docked at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows ships carrying containers docked at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
Cargo processed at South Korean seaports advanced 8.1 percent in the third quarter of this year as trade gained traction amid the global economic recovery from the pandemic, the oceans ministry said Sunday.

Cargo handled at the country's ports came to 393.03 million tons during the July-September period, up from 363.53 million tons a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Handling of export-import cargo surged 8.6 percent on-year to 338.85 million tons in the third quarter, as exports of auto and petrochemicals, and imports of raw materials expanded amid the global recovery, it showed.

Container cargo rose 3.2 percent on-year to 7.34 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) in the July-September period.

Processed export-import container cargo inched up 1.3 percent on-year to 4.13 million TEUs in the third quarter, and transshipment cargo, or cargo processed here en route to final destinations, marked a 5.6 percent on-year growth to 3.18 million TEUs, according to the data.

The southeastern city of Busan was the country's busiest maritime gateway in the third quarter, handling 5.67 million TEUs of container cargo, followed by Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, with 810,000 TEUs, it showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114