PM meets Turkish FM, vows to bolster bilateral ties

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday met Turkey's top diplomat and vowed to bolster ties between the two countries, his office said.



Kim welcomed Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Seoul and discussed ways to beef up their cooperation.



In their meeting, Kim asked for Istanbul's support on South Korean firms so that they can expand their economic ties.



They also touched on issues to increase personnel and cultural exchanges between the two nations.



Cavusoglu responded that, although there are currently restrictions regarding visas and flights due to the pandemic, Turkey will make its best efforts to revitalize exchanges between the two countries.



Seoul's foreign minister Chung Eui-yong also met Cavusoglu and asked for Turkey's support in the peace process of the Korean Peninsula.



After the meeting, they signed a pact for the avoidance of double taxation between the two countries, as well as a scientific and technological cooperation agreement to boost economic exchanges.



Cavusoglu is on his three-day trip to South Korea. He is scheduled to depart the country Sunday. (Yonhap)