Don Lee says ‘Eternals’ will warm people’s hearts

Don Lee poses at the premier for “Eternals” in Los Angeles on Monday. (The Walt Disney Company Korea)



Korean American actor Don Lee, better known as Ma Dong-seok in Korea, says that he will return to the cinema with a heartwarming Marvel film in “Eternals.”



“The film centers around the people of different races from around the world getting together to form a new family. The audience will be drawn to the touching stories of the film,” Lee said during an online press conference with a group of reporters Friday morning.



“It was a surprising experience to become friends with many actors from different background in a short period of time. I am certain that our chemistry can be seen in our upcoming film,” he added.



The 50-year-old stars in “Eternals” as Gilgamesh, the strongest physically of the 10 superheroes in the squad.



Asked how he felt about working with Angelina Jolie, Lee said it felt like meeting an old friend he knew very well from the past.



“Though Angelina Jolie is a global superstar, an actor with amazing career, working with her on the film was not strange and unfamiliar. Jolie told me that she became a fan of me after watching my film and told many good stories about us during other press conferences. Our chemistry is definitely something that the audience should look forward to in the theater,” Lee told The Korea Herald.



Jolie made a brief, surprise appearance at Lee’s press conference.



“It was a dream to work with him. I was a fan before. When I realized that we were doing a lot of scenes together and becoming a pair in the film, I was unbelievably excited. We are partners, but he is also a protector and he has become a dear friend,” Jolie said.





Angelina Jolie (left) and Don Lee appear in an online press conference Friday. (The Walt Disney Company Korea)