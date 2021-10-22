 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Hellbound’ posters offer sneak preview of upcoming fantasy thriller

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 22, 2021 - 18:56       Updated : Oct 22, 2021 - 18:56
Teaser posters for “Hellbound” (Netflix)
Teaser posters for “Hellbound” (Netflix)

Netflix released two poster images for its original series, “Hellbound,” on Friday, drumming up excitement for the upcoming project.

“Hellbound,” a fantasy thriller directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is an adaptation of an animation and webtoon of the same title. The series features supernatural events in which random people receive a text message saying they will be sent to hell. Supernatural beings like grim reapers deliver final judgment on people according to their past deeds.

Attempting to discover the truth amid the chaos, the characters fight the New Truth Church, a religious group that worships supernatural phenomena.

Starring popular actors such as Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min and Kim Hyun-joo, “Hellbound” is directed by Yeon, who was behind the megahit zombie sensations, “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula.”

The series was invited to be screened at several international film festivals -- Toronto International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.

“While creating a webtoon, I started working with the intention of reproducing the project as a drama or a film,” Netflix’s press release quoted Yeon as saying on Friday.

The six-part series airs on Nov. 19.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
