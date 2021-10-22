Edison Motors seeks to borrow W700b from KDB for SsangYong acquisition

Edison Motors founder and chief executive officer Kang Young-kwon speaks during an online press conference on Friday. (Edison Motors)



Edison Motors will ask for a loan of some 700 billion to 800 billion won ($596 million-$681 million) from Korea Development Bank to acquire the troubled SsangYong Motor, its chief executive officer said Friday.



The electric bus maker-led consortium looks set to be chosen as the preferred bidder for the debt-ridden SsangYong, after a bankruptcy court eliminated its strong contender from the competition, citing doubts over its funding capability.



Holding an online press conference, Edison Motors founder and CEO Kang Young-kwon expressed confidence that the consortium led by his company will be able to channel the funding needed to buy SsangYong, the country’s longest-running auto brand. The state-run lender KDB is the main creditor of SsangYong.



“It is not a credit loan. It is a secured loan with SsangYong’s assets as collateral, so there is no reason for the KDB to reject it,” Kang said, adding that SsangYong Motor is valued at some 2 trillion won.



During a parliamentary audit session Tuesday, KDB Chairman Lee Dong-gull sounded cautious on the bank’s financial support, as it has not yet fully evaluated Edison Motors’ business proposal.



Edison Motors estimates the acquisition and post-acquisition revival program for SsangYong Motor to cost about 1.48 trillion won to 1.62 trillion won.





Inside Edison Motors production plant in Hamyang, South Gyeongsang Province. (Edison Motors)