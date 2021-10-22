NSC calls for efforts for stability after N. Korea's SLBM test

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

Ensuring stability on the Korean Peninsula is the most important goal in handling issues surrounding North Korea, the presidential National Security Council (NSC) said Friday, after the North's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.



National security adviser Suh Hoon made the remarks while presiding over a regular NSC meeting, days after North Korea test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, marking the North's latest weapons test in recent weeks.



In a statement, the NSC reaffirmed that there should be no actions that could raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



"The council members also agreed to come up with necessary measures with relevant nations to resume dialogue with North Korea," the NSC said.



The North's SLBM test came amid a flurry of diplomacy between South Korea and the United States on joint efforts to resume talks with Pyongyang, which have largely stalled since February 2019, when a summit between then US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal. (Yonhap)