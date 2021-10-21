[Photo News] Rice Reaping Experience for Students

Yangcheon Urban Agricultural Park is hosting various events from Thursday to Oct. 29 at Sintree Park, located in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, to give children an opportunity to experience various events that aren’t easily accessible in the city.





The program offers safety education on agricultural equipment and hands-on experiences with activities such as rice cutting and threshing machine observation -- with the supervision of a farming instructor.





After the hands-on activities, children can look around the park garden to harvest and observe field crops such as sweet potatoes, cabbage and radishes.





On Thursday, the first batch of kindergarten students participated in this program at Sintree Park.



