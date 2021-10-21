 Back To Top
Finance

KB Financial Group Q3 net profit up 9.3% to W1.3tr

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2021 - 16:52       Updated : Oct 21, 2021 - 16:52
A logo of KB Financial Group
A logo of KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion), up 9.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.78 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.41 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 56.4 percent to 16.47 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)
