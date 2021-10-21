Samsung SDI begins test run of cathode factory in S. Korea

(Yonhap)

South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Thursday it has began its test run of a cathode-producing factory, jointly set up with a local cathode manufacturer.



The EcoPro EM factory, located in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will conduct the test run until the end of this year before starting the mass-production of cathode from the first half of next year.



Cathode is a key component that determines the capacity and average voltage of a lithium-ion battery.



Samsung SDI and EcoPro BM formed the 60:40 joint venture last year to build the 49,000-square-meter factory with an annual production capacity of 36,000 tons of next-generation high nickel cathode, enough to be installed on 400,000 electric vehicles.



