 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks down for 2nd day over inflation woes

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2021 - 16:39       Updated : Oct 21, 2021 - 16:39
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday after a choppy session, as the hopes for economic recovery is balanced against concerns about fast inflation. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.8 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 3,007.33 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 871 million shares worth some 10.3 trillion won ($8.7 billion), with loser outnumbering gainers 563 to 297.

Foreigners bought a net 42 billion won, while retail investors sold 159 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 128 billion won.

Stocks fluctuated as investors take a wait-and-see approach amid growing hopes of a fast economic reopening and concerns about post-pandemic inflation.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.43 percent to 35,609 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.05 percent to 15,121 points.

"The US stocks are performing better at the moment, because local stocks markets are currently lacking the upward momentum," said Meritz Securities analyst Lee Jin-woo.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 0.14 percent to 70,200 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.63 percent to 96,300 won.

LG Chem shed 4.05 percent to 806,000 won, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.72 percent to 207,500 won.

Among gainers, internet portal operator Naver advanced 0.74 percent to 410,500 won, banking heavyweight Kakao Bank gained 0.84 percent to 60,200 won, and the country's top steelmaker, POSCO, climbed 0.48 percent to 311,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,177.2 won against the US dollar, down 3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114