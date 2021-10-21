Merck’s M Lab Collaboration Center marks 5th year anniversary

Merck‘s M Lab Collaboration Center in Songdo marks 5th year anniversary (Merck)
Merck, the German science and technology group, on Thursday celebrated the fifth anniversary of its M Lab Collaboration Center in Songdo, Incheon.
The M Lab Collaboration Center is a research facility established to support local pharmaceutical and bio industry experts with hands-on and virtual training.
“Since its establishment in 2016, our Songdo M Lab Collaboration Center has supported more than 100 biopharmaceutical and biotech customers including Samsung Biologics, Celltrion and SK Bioscience,” said Kim Yong, head of process solutions, life science business of Merck Korea.
Kim added that through the facility, Merck has provided “technical expertise, as well as customizable solutions in process development, from early stage to industrial production,” to help customers accelerate therapies to market “faster and safer.”
To mark its fifth anniversary, Merck is organizing a virtual open house on Nov. 4 for local university students.
The event will provide career consulting for students interested in working in the pharmaceuticals and bio industry.
At the virtual open house, students will be able to virtually walk through labs and showcases to experience Merck’s bioprocessing capabilities, from upstream to downstream through the final fill.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)