Business

LG CNS completes Korean Air’s digital transformation

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 21, 2021 - 17:55       Updated : Oct 21, 2021 - 17:58
LG CNS officials celebrate completion of Korean Air’s digital transformation project Thursday. (LG CNS)
LG CNS officials celebrate completion of Korean Air’s digital transformation project Thursday. (LG CNS)
LG CNS said Thursday the company has completed the transformation of Korean Air’s corporate information technology system into a public cloud service.

The LG affiliate embarked on the project three years ago in partnership with Amazon Web Service.

Turning a company’s IT system into a public cloud is a newly growing business for IT solution providers like LG CNS as companies start to accelerate their digital transformations.

Korean Air’s cloud project marked a first in the global airline industry, according to LG.

Considering that the airline’s IT system comprises around 200 applications, with the majority running 24/7, LG needed thorough plans for the change in the system.

Korean Air’s IT system is now divided into two cloud data centers for better availability and disaster recovery.

“LG CNS has supported Korean Air to take one step further in preparations for the post COVID-19 era and this is a major feat recorded in the Korean cloud market as well,” a company official explained.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
