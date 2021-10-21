 Back To Top
Entertainment

Evgeny Kissin Seoul recital slated for November

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 23, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Oct 23, 2021 - 16:01
Pianist Evgeny Kissin (Johann Sebastian Hanel/Deutsche Grammophon)
Pianist Evgeny Kissin is to return to South Korea in November for a recital.

On Wednesday, the Lotte Foundation for Arts announced that Kissin will perform at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 22.

The upcoming recital is part of the Russia-born pianist’s Asia tour, which also encompasses Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He will perform six recitals in Japan from Oct. 28 to Nov. 17 before coming to Korea. After the Seoul recital, he will travel to Hong Kong and Taiwan for more performances.

At the Seoul recital, Kissin will present Bach-Tausig’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565, Mozart’s Adagio in B minor, K. 540 and Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 31, Op. 110.

After an intermission, Kissin will continue with a Chopin-focused program, performing a selection of the celebrated Polish composer’s mazurkas and Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22.

The upcoming recital will mark the star pianist’s fifth engagement in Korea. It will be his first visit in three years, after a nationwide tour in 2018.

Kissin, who is a Russian, British and Israeli national, rose to international stardom as a child prodigy. Since his debut, he has toured the world as a concert pianist. He is especially recognized for his interpretation of repertoires from the Romantic era, including the works of Schubert, Chopin and others.

Tickets open Thursday and are priced from 70,000 won to 220,000 won ($60-$187).

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
