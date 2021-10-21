[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents desserts for Halloween Day Special



Grand InterContinental Parnas in Samseong-dong is offering Halloween special desserts and beverages for the upcoming spooky holiday. Treats are offered at the hotel’s bakery from Oct. 22 through the end of the month.

The desserts and beverages are prepared by the Grand Deli’s head pastry chef Eric Kalaboke from New York.



A total of six items uniquely designed by the chef are available during the limited period: Halloween Chocolate Cake, a dark chocolate and hazelnut cake coated with red glaze; Pumpkin Tart, topped with pumpkin slices and pumpkin cream cheese; Mummy Cake and Pumpkin Mousse Cake, perfectly sized for individual servings; Hojicha Cake; and the rich Ghost Chocolate Drink.



The chocolate cakes are priced at 53,000 won and the tarts at 58,000 won. A single piece of the whole cake is 9,800 won. For inquiries on offers, call (02) 559-7653.









JW Marriott Hotel Seoul Announces 2021 Autumn Wine Fair



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announces the 2021 Autumn Wine Fair, a seasonal celebration showcasing wines from outstanding wineries in 11 countries across four continents in the setting of the Margaux Grill’s seventh-floor garden. This fall wine fair will feature a wide selection ranging from daily wines to fine small-batch cult labels and grand crus from Bordeaux and Burgundy, with savings of up to 50 percent from regular prices. The fair runs from Nov. 10-12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



In addition, a variety of other benefits includes sommelier-led wine cellar tours and the chance to win a bottle of sparkling wine, or vouchers for two welcome drinks at the Margaux Grill via a raffle for guests spending 150,000 won or more.



Complimentary corkage for wines purchased at the fair will be offered at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Flavors, Tamayura and the Margaux Grill restaurants until Feb. 28 next year. For inquiries and reservations call (02) 6282-6267.







L’Escape Hotel presents Be Healthy, Be Safe package for fitness enthusiasts



L’Escape Hotel in Seoul’s Be Healthy, Be Safe package is targeting customers who enjoy exercising indoors, offering a private hotel fitness space equipped with quality facilities.



Guests will stay in a grand deluxe room. The fitness facility is located on the eighth floor of the hotel and visitors can reserve a spot solely for themselves for a full 90 minutes. The slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.



An LG Electronics’ mobile wireless stand screen is installed in the fitness center, allowing visitors to enjoy a variety of personal training videos through the smartphone mirroring option, or to simply listen to their favorite music.



Almond milk and fresh fruit amenities from Organica, an eco-friendly premium whole foods brand, are offered as post-workout snacks during the stay. Prices start at 165,000 won, and reservations can be made at (02) 317-4000.







A Year’s Journey Suite at Grand Josun Busan



To commemorate its one-year anniversary, the Grand Josun Busan has launched the A Year’s Journey Suite package.



Guests staying in an executive suite get food and beverage discounts worth 300,000 won, as well as the Aria buffet breakfast for two, a session for two at Ocelas’ Signature Spa and the Josun Deli’s hamper set.



At the Aria buffet, guests can enjoy locally sourced kelp from Gijang-gun, Busan, fermented mullet, sea urchin roe -- a fall favorite -- and sparkling wine.



In addition, guests can also enjoy a wide range of premium entertainment offered by the hotel, such as its high-end audio theater Orfeo, kids’ English membership club Pro-mom Kinder, luxury spa Ocela, art gallery Gana Art and the art store, Edition Alliance.



The package is offered until Dec. 23 and costs 1,070,000 won.



For inquiries, call (051) 922-5000.





