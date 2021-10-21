 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding grabs W232b order for 1 LNG carrier

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2021 - 13:06       Updated : Oct 21, 2021 - 13:06
This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.(DSME) on Sept. 14, 2021, shows a liquefied natural gas carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.(DSME))
This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.(DSME) on Sept. 14, 2021, shows a liquefied natural gas carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.(DSME))
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Thursday that it has bagged a 232.2 billion won ($197.6 million) deal to build a LNG carrier.

The deal, signed with an Oceanian company, calls for DSME to deliver the vessel by September 2024, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

Not including the latest deal, DSME has won $8.58 billion worth of orders so far this year for 46 ships, one wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), one submarine and two offshore facilities, already exceeding its annual order target of $7.7 billion. (Yonhap)
