[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Jeyuk bokkeum, spicy Korean pork bulgogi

Jeyuk bokkeum, spicy Korean pork bulgogi (Holly Ford)

Pork is a beloved animal protein in Korean cuisine. And this spicy Korean pork stir-fry called jeyuk bokkeum is perhaps the most popular pork dish. Some call it pork bulgogi (dwaeji bulgogi).



Every household cooks this amazingly delicious spicy pork bulgogi from time to time in their own kitchen in Korea because it is so easy and quick to put together, and it always tastes good even if you mess it up.



The main ingredient to season the pork is gochujang (Korean chili paste). This gochujang pork delivers a spicy yet gently sweet taste to the pork. You can adjust the level of spiciness with the amount of chili flakes. You can even skip the chili flakes if you prefer. We, as Koreans, like spicy things to be spicy, though.



The beauty of this Korean pork recipe is that it mimics the taste of that sizzling smoky flavor that is cooked on an extremely hot flaming fire in a professional kitchen, which is not easy to achieve in most home kitchens. I will share my tips on how you can imitate that taste at home.



Unless you decide to marinate the pork ahead of time, this dish takes only a few minutes from start to finish. You’ll have a nice, spicy Korean pork stir-fry ready for dinner in no time! This is one of the easy Korean recipes that can’t go wrong. Serve with rice and lettuce, and you are good to go.





