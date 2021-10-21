 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Naver's Q3 net up nearly 40% on pandemic-driven biz

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2021 - 09:17       Updated : Oct 21, 2021 - 09:17
Naver's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)
Naver's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)
Naver Corp. said Thursday its net profit jumped 37.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier largely due to a stellar performance of its content businesses amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit reached 322.7 billion won ($274.8 million) in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 235.3 billion won a year earlier, South Korea's top internet portal operator said in a press release.

Operating income reached a quarterly high of 349.8 billion won during the cited period, marking an increase of 19.9 percent from the year before.

Sales also stood at a record high of 1.72 trillion won, representing a 26.9 percent increase from a year earlier, Naver said.

Content sales skyrocketed 60.2 on-year to 184.1 billion won due to robust demand for its webtoons and an increase in global users, it said.

Revenue from its commerce business jumped 33.2 percent on-year in the third quarter on the back of increased online shopping as more people refrained from going outside amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transaction amount of Naver's 550 online stores operated by major brands tripled during the just-ended quarter, Naver said.

Fintech revenues jumped 38.9 percent on-year to 241.7 billion won during the cited period, Naver said. The transaction amount of Naver Pay also jumped by 38 percent on-year to 9.8 trillion won.

Naver said revenue from its platform business, including its messenger Line, increased 16.2 percent on-year to 824.9 billion won over the cited period. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114