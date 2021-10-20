[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival



The 2021 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival is scheduled to take place at the Jinju Namgang River and fortress of Jinjuseong in South Gyeongsang Province from Dec. 4-31.



Originating from the floating lanterns that were used during the 1592-1598 Imjin War as a military strategy to prevent Japanese troops from wading across the Namgang River, the 21-year-old festival welcomes visitors to enjoy the parade of glittering lanterns created by local students.



Various programs, including a fireworks show, water lighting show and a music festival with a DJ, will be presented to entertain visitors.



In-person activities at the festival will allow participants to make their own lanterns and experience Korean calligraphy.



Visitors of all ages are welcome for free, but fees vary by program.



Updated information can be found at www.yudeung.com.







Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo



The 2021 Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo kicked off in early October and will run through Nov. 7 at the Danghangpo Tourist Resort and Sangjogam Provincial Park.



The festival offers many opportunities for visitors to “meet dinosaurs,” including exhibitions about footprint fossils and plants from the Jurassic period. Visitors can virtually meet the dinosaurs in the AR/VR Experience Hall.



Night concerts and parades are planned for additional entertainment.



The event is open to the people of all ages. Participation fees vary by age.



More information can be found at www.dino-expo.com.







Iksan Ten Million Chrysanthemum Festival



The Iksan Ten Million Chrysanthemum Festival, which started Wednesday, will run through Nov. 14 in different areas of Iksan, North Jeolla Province, including Iksan’s bus terminal, train station, city hall and the Iksan Jungang Sports Complex.



The annual event features an outdoor chrysanthemum exhibit, music fountain, cultural performances and more to entertain the visitors.



Chrysanthemum exhibitions aside, the festival offers agricultural product sales and hands-on programs.



Visitors of all ages are welcome and updated information can be found at www.iksan.go.kr/gukhwa.







Seoul International Dance Festival



The Seoul International Dance Festival, which kicked off Saturday, is scheduled to run through Nov. 14.



Hosted by the Seoul section of CID-UNESCO, the festival has been a pioneer in promoting international exchange among dancers around the globe.



The event seeks to inspire creators and broaden their perspectives while offering splendid performances to the audience.



This year’s Seoul International Dance Festival is to be an online-offline hybrid event. Offline venues include the Daehakro Art Theater, Seoul Arts Center, Sogang University’s Mary Hall, Shinchon Arts Space and Oil Tank Culture Park.



Admission fees and performance times vary.



More information can be found at www.sidance.org.





