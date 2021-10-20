[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

(US)

Opened Oct. 13

Action

Directed by Andy Serkis



Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien Venom. One day, serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom. With Kasady and Carnage on the loose, the city turns to chaos.







Stillwater

(US)

Opened Oct. 6

Thriller

Directed by Tom McCarthy



Bill (Matt Damon) visits France to meet his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is five years into serving a nine-year prison sentence. She is in prison for killing her roommate and unfaithful lover Lina while attending university in France. When Bill finds out about new evidence that could prove her innocence, he pursues it with the help of a French woman named Virginie (Camille Cottin).







No Time To Die

(US)

Opened Sept. 29

Action

Directed by Cary Fukunaga



James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired from MI6 and is attempting to live a normal life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up. Felix asks him to go on one last mission, which involves a mysterious villain armed with a dangerous technology.





