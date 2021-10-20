Kim Seon-ho to step down from TV show, film

Kim Seon-ho (Salt Entertainment)
Actor Kim Seon-ho is to step down from the KBS variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” and a film titled “2 O’Clock Date” (unofficial translation).
Though Kim and his agency, Salt Entertainment, issued official apologies Wednesday morning regarding a controversy surrounding his personal life -- allegations emerged that he pressured an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion -- producers are announcing Kim’s withdrawal from ongoing and scheduled productions.
Public broadcaster KBS announced that Kim will leave “2 Days & 1 Night” due to the recent controversy.
“The filmed scenes of Kim will be edited out for viewers,” a KBS official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday afternoon.
Film studio R&K, in charge of producing the romantic comedy flick “2 O’Clock Date,” confirmed that the actor is stepping down from his role in the film as well.
“In regards to the personal issues of the actor, Kim will not be involved in ‘2 O’Clock Date.’ The schedules for the film have not yet been confirmed,” an official from R&K said Wednesday.
Domino’s Pizza Korea, Canon Korea, Food Bucket and other companies have taken down from their social media accounts images and posts in which Kim appeared as a model.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)