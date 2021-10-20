 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

49 new color combinations available for Galaxy Z Flip3

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 20, 2021 - 23:03       Updated : Oct 20, 2021 - 23:03
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled the Bespoke edition of its Galaxy Z Flip3, offering as many as 49 new color choices for the clamshell-type foldable smartphone.

Samsung presented the new edition on its YouTube channel at 11 p.m. at an event called Galaxy Unpacked, Part 2.

The frames come in two colors, black and silver, and customers can choose from five Bespoke colors for the front and rear of the device: blue, yellow, pink, white and black.

A total of 49 new combinations are available, according to Samsung. This excludes the existing all-black phone.

Buyers can try using the different color options to design their own phones at Bespoke Studio and order the one they want.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com) 



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114