49 new color combinations available for Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled the Bespoke edition of its Galaxy Z Flip3, offering as many as 49 new color choices for the clamshell-type foldable smartphone.



Samsung presented the new edition on its YouTube channel at 11 p.m. at an event called Galaxy Unpacked, Part 2.



The frames come in two colors, black and silver, and customers can choose from five Bespoke colors for the front and rear of the device: blue, yellow, pink, white and black.



A total of 49 new combinations are available, according to Samsung. This excludes the existing all-black phone.



Buyers can try using the different color options to design their own phones at Bespoke Studio and order the one they want.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)







