 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Finance minister says crypto tax plan still on for next year

By Park Ga-young
Published : Oct 20, 2021 - 19:58       Updated : Oct 20, 2021 - 19:58
Finance and Economy Minister Hong Nam-ki answers questions during a parimentary hearing seasion on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Finance and Economy Minister Hong Nam-ki answers questions during a parimentary hearing seasion on Wednesday. (Yonhap)


South Korea’s finance minister once again downplayed the possibility of delaying taxation on cryptocurrency earnings, while emphasizing that his ministry is gearing up to carry out its plan as scheduled.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of Finance and Economy, made such remarks during an Assembly hearing on Wednesday when asked about the preparedness of taxation infrastructure on crypto assets.

Hong’s remarks came one day after a lawmaker revealed a survey result in which three crypto exchanges said it would be impossible to complete the taxation system within this year. In response to this survey result, the Ministry of Finance and Economy emphasized its ongoing preparation is thorough in a press release on Tuesday.

Exchanges have been raising issues over difficulties of sharing cryptocurrencies’ track of record. It is difficult to know the buying price of a bitcoin if it is transferred from one exchange to another, they said.

In response to such concerns, the ministry said it plans to set up a measure to share this information upon users’ agreement.

In addition, the ministry said that it was creating a set of tax codes for those who live outside the country.

Starting from Jan. 1, the government is poised to levy a 20 percent tax on capital gains for cryptocurrency above 2.5 million won. However, some lawmakers suggest a delay in taxation or revising the law in accordance with the Financial Investment Income Tax, which is to be implemented starting from 2023. The Financial Investment Income Tax levies a 20 percent tax on capital gains between 50-300 million won ($42,000-$251,000) and 25 percent for profits above 300 million won.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114